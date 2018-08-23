Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 940.8% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,863.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total value of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,361. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.97.

Shares of AAPL opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $219.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.