Hatteras Financial (HTS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.30

News headlines about Hatteras Financial (NYSE:HTS) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hatteras Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8973786958253 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Hatteras Financial stock remained flat at $$16.29 on Thursday. Hatteras Financial has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

About Hatteras Financial

Hatteras Financial Corp. is an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in single-family residential mortgage real estate assets, such as mortgage-backed security (MBS), mortgage servicing right (MSR), residential mortgage loans and other financial assets. MBS are pass-through securities consisting of a pool of mortgage loans.

