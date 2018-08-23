Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) 1-Day Volume Hits $855.00

Harvest Masternode Coin (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Harvest Masternode Coin has a market capitalization of $150,023.00 and approximately $855.00 worth of Harvest Masternode Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Masternode Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Masternode Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00263212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00148365 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032314 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin Coin Profile

Harvest Masternode Coin’s total supply is 3,868,741 coins and its circulating supply is 3,491,173 coins. The Reddit community for Harvest Masternode Coin is /r/harvestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harvest Masternode Coin is www.harvestcoin.org . Harvest Masternode Coin’s official Twitter account is @HarvestMnCoin

Buying and Selling Harvest Masternode Coin

Harvest Masternode Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Masternode Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Masternode Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Masternode Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

