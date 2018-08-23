Harte Hanks (HHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.76

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 5025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of research firms have commented on HHS. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

