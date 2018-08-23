Hany Massarany Sells 6,010 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) insider Hany Massarany sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $44,413.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hany Massarany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Hany Massarany sold 1,004 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $7,228.80.

GNMK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 6,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,566. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 91.58%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,186,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 412,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 131,504 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

