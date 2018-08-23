Hansteen (HSTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.32) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 136 ($1.74).

HSTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 108 ($1.38) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 122.33 ($1.56).

LON:HSTN opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Hansteen has a 52-week low of GBX 115.90 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.90 ($1.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

