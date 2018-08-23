Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 952,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 199,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,674,000 after acquiring an additional 93,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Diehl bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAFC stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $838.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

