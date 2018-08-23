GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 779.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $186.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.