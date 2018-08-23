GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 186,084 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.7% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $109,825.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,771 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

