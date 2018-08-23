GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in GMS Inc (GMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,245 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.31% of GMS worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 47.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 47,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 448.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 364,076 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 490.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 999.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $635.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.00%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $389,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

