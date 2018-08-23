Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.78 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Gran Tierra Energy’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, Director David P. Smith purchased 77,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 563,038 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 229,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 211,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $5,279,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $219,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.