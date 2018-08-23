Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $569.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.57. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $536.90 and a 52-week high of $625.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. The business had revenue of $672.68 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.32%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. O’shaughnessy bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $547.48 per share, for a total transaction of $744,572.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,101 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.11, for a total value of $655,216.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

