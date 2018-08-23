Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7,526.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,725,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,695,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,607,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,482,000 after buying an additional 1,282,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,467,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after buying an additional 107,639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,267,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,614,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,843,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after buying an additional 64,552 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $932,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $705,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,976 shares of company stock worth $1,717,412. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.