Gordon Bowerman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 10,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00.

Gordon Bowerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 20th, Gordon Bowerman purchased 25,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$135,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Gordon Bowerman purchased 5,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00.

Shares of YGR traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,991. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.96 and a 1-year high of C$6.50.

YGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.