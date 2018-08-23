Golub Group LLC Decreases Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Golub Group LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,186 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Golub Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Golub Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $32,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Marcus Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,965,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.06.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,523. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total value of $467,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813 over the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

