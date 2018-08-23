Golub Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,618 Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Golub Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ventas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,657,000 after acquiring an additional 138,543 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $852,775.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,886 shares of company stock worth $3,496,556 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,858. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

