GoldMaxCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, GoldMaxCoin has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. One GoldMaxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. GoldMaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMaxCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001914 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMaxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.