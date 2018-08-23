Golar LNG (GLNG) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNG. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.52. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Golar LNG by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1,111.0% in the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 103,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

