Go-Ahead Group (GOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Go-Ahead Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,340 ($29.91) to GBX 1,840 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,745 ($22.31) to GBX 2,360 ($30.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,945.56 ($24.87).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

GOG opened at GBX 1,602 ($20.48) on Wednesday. Go-Ahead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,310 ($16.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,952 ($24.95).

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Leanne Wood bought 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,672 ($21.37) per share, with a total value of £4,915.68 ($6,283.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 314 shares of company stock valued at $522,858.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.