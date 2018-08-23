GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLYC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of GLYC opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.28.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, CFO Brian M. Hahn sold 19,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $348,983.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,345 shares in the company, valued at $348,983.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at $40,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 136.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,375 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 9,089,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,606,000 after acquiring an additional 504,913 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,282,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 351,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 130.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 561,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 317,932 shares during the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

