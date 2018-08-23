Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 466,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $2,798,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 72,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $404,673.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,205,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,391. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 908,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 42.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 16.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 148,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLUU opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

