Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Stake Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Globus Medical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED opened at $51.76 on Thursday. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $6,830,385.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,159,229.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

