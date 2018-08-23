GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 13% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 13% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $104,934.00 and $55.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,540.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.04240889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.08099459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00876503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01380085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00192300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.02060643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00286734 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 15,004,027 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

