Global Net Lease (GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNL. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 718,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 326,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

