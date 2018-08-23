Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, distributor and processor of copper and brass products primarily in North America. The Company’s product include sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component that it sells under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster brand names. It also engages in metal melting and casting, rolling, drawing, extruding and stamping to fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products. The company serves building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, electronics/electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment and general consumer end markets. Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE BRSS opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Global Brass and Copper has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $804.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Global Brass and Copper will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

In other Global Brass and Copper news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $111,984.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,982.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 32.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,003,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 412,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

