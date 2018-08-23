Gleacher & Company Inc (GLCH) versus Nomura (NMR) Critical Contrast

Gleacher & Company Inc (NYSE: NMR) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gleacher & Company Inc does not pay a dividend. Nomura pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gleacher & Company Inc and Nomura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gleacher & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Gleacher & Company Inc has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Nomura 9.22% 5.83% 0.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Gleacher & Company Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Nomura’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomura $13.82 billion 1.15 $1.97 billion $0.57 8.11

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Summary

Nomura beats Gleacher & Company Inc on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gleacher & Company Inc Company Profile

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated a network of 156 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts, including low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments that include equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-terms. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

