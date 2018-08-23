Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.