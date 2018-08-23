Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

