Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,360 Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $198,304.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,794 shares in the company, valued at $640,768.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,428,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,150 shares of company stock worth $3,947,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

ST opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

