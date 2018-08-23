Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 123.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $121,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 15,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,519,260.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,494. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

