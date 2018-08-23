GGP Inc (GGP) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,269 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GGP were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GGP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GGP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in GGP during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in GGP by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GGP by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GGP alerts:

Shares of GGP opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.91. GGP Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.94 million. GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGP. ValuEngine upgraded GGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

GGP Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.