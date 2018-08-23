Gentherm Inc (THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $266.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.40 million and the lowest is $257.08 million. Gentherm reported sales of $235.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentherm from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on Gentherm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski acquired 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,627. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,186. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

