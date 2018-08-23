Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 380.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 259.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 461,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,717. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $752.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

