General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,743,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,698,000 after acquiring an additional 543,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $220,550,000 after acquiring an additional 206,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.02.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

