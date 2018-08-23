GDS (GDS) and Jianpu Technology (JT) Head-To-Head Review

GDS (NYSE: JT) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GDS alerts:

This table compares GDS and Jianpu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million 16.80 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -69.69 Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 3.62 -$31.06 million ($0.23) -21.09

Jianpu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jianpu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.51% -8.53% -2.72% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GDS and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 0 4 1 3.20 Jianpu Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $40.82, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Jianpu Technology has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.69%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats GDS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.