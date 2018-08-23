Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (GCV)

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE GCV traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

