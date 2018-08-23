G4S (GFS) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

G4S (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They presently have a GBX 305 ($3.90) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 255 ($3.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.22) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310 ($3.96).

LON:GFS opened at GBX 252 ($3.22) on Tuesday. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 247.80 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.60 ($4.38).

G4S (LON:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

