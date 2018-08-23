G. Kelly Martin Purchases 30,000 Shares of Novan Inc (NOVN) Stock

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) CEO G. Kelly Martin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 15,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,352. Novan Inc has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Novan had a negative return on equity of 607.91% and a negative net margin of 1,064.82%. research analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.