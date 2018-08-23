FY2019 EPS Estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Increased by William Blair (PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) – William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.55) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,503.29% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

