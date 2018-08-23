FY2019 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Raised by Analyst (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Leerink Swann upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $15.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $201.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

