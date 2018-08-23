FY2018 EPS Estimates for Jagged Peak Energy Inc Boosted by Analyst (JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report released on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

JAG has been the topic of several other reports. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $221,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,833,843.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

