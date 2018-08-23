FUTURAX (FTXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64,513.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $64,513.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00269739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00148587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033008 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

