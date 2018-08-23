FujiCoin Trading 5% Lower This Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $512,138.00 and $431.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.04268067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.09 or 0.08086286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00878340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01384787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00192057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.02071374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00285381 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,594,458,670 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

