Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Insider Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Tutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $67,940.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00.

Shares of FOXF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.10. 6,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

