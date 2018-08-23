Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Major Shareholder Peter Nieh Purchases 67,500 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) major shareholder Peter Nieh purchased 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $1,024,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FTSV opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $16.86.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.84). sell-side analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FTSV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.