Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1250534984558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,043. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.00%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.