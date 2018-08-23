Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8,554.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,946 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962,611 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 32,722,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $362,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114,045 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13,914.0% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,029,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Ford Motor by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,985,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

