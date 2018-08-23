Foot Locker (FL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.79.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,034,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,767,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 8,194.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 848,069 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 837,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,183,000 after acquiring an additional 673,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.