Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $39.80 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

There is no company description available for Focus Financial Partners Inc

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.