FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Media stories about FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FleetCor Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3028920151342 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $217.57 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

